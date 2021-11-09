Rare and inspiring Napa Valley Estate situated on 18.3 acres in the coveted Coombsville AVA. 8.5 bucolic acres of high-end, profitable Bordeaux vineyards (7.5 cab sauvignon+ .6 cab franc+ .4 petit verdot) provide privacy and the best Napa Valley ambiance. This Jewel of exclusive Langley Park estates in east Napa is near Silverado and Napa Valley Country Clubs. European elegance shines throughout the inviting Foyer, sweeping open Staircase, main-level Primary Suite, formal Living & Dining Rooms, bright & airy oversized chef's Kitchen, expansive Family Room opening to lovely Pool & Spa Areas, Outdoor Kitchen, Outdoor Fireplace. Crafting Room, Offices, Media Room, and huge 6-car garage. Full, separate, detached guest home, and additional spacious living quarters above the 5-stall custom barn with tack rooms, paddocks, fenced pastureland, which make this property ideal & ready for equestrian and/or other animal habitation. One of the best Napa properties to come onto the market this year!
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $10,600,000
