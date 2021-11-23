Atlas Peak AVA!!! Spectacular Napa Valley views from this home; plus a 14-acre profitable Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, with grapes sold to high-end wineries. Located in the exclusive Soda Canyon Ranch and set upon a very private 60 acres. Surrounded by Foss Valley and Stage Coach Vineyard to the north; Oakville, Rutherford, Rector Reservoir, Haystack Hill, and Mt. Saint Helena to the west; Trinchero vineyards to the east; and the quaint, quite popular, Michelin-Guide-filled town of Yountville, and its neighboring dramatic Mayacama Mountain Range to the southwest. Enjoy the epitome of the Napa lifestyle in the Estate's spacious custom-built home, large pool, huge deck, and oversized wrap-around porch, all designed to optimize this amazingly beautiful and unique setting. No need to wait for a lengthy premium hillside vineyard permitting process and/or a nearly impossible Napa County permitting process for a hillside home with views...this is all ready for you to enjoy immediately!
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $10,754,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Shackford's kitchen store is closing its retail shop and moving online.
This Napa homeless community is being evicted from a longtime camp called the Bowl.
At the annual Emeril Lagasse Foundation wine auction and gala, a bottle of wine from Coombsville sold for a whopping $1 million, with proceeds going to the foundation.
The suspect was arrested after security videos showed a man stealing from two customers while wearing the same do-rag on his head, police reported.
Reports of a domestic assault inside an apartment drew law-enforcement officers to a south Napa neighborhood and closed a street, but no assau…
Napa County will spend up to $800,000 to stabilize a landslide and will try to bill the landowner.
Berryessa locals operated the Spanish Flat resort as a stop-gap measure for six years. Now they're giving way to a new operator.
“We're not an in-your-face kind of brand, and we never will be," says Shelia Gentry, the general manager of Oakville Ranch. "We want to be on the radar but off the beaten path.” Tony Poer provides a look at the women behind the Napa Valley winery now celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Wednesday's tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park, and Saturday's downtown parade, were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The wreck occurred early Saturday south of the city of Sonoma, and the driver and two passengers were hospitalized in Napa, according to CHP.