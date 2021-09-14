4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $10,900,000

This amazing property epitomizes the long Napa Valley tradition of family owned wineries & vineyards. 10 Acres set against the backdrop of the Eastern hills in a prime Silverado Trail location, with sweeping panoramic views of vineyards, the valley and the surrounding mountains. The nearly 5,000 sq. ft. main house is the perfect blend of modern & rustic sophistication with wide wraparound porch, and featuring 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and 2 half baths, pool, hot tub and gardens. The winery comprises two buildings connected by an underground tunnel. The first building houses the crush pad and fermentation The second building is storage and entertaining area with wraparound balcony and incredible vineyard views. 4 Acres of premium Cabernet Sauvignon. 3 Adorable guest cottages, ideal for guests or family members, have been beautifully updated. Sweeping lawn areas beneath majestic oaks makes this a Napa Valley entertainers paradise.