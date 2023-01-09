 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,099,000

This quintessential country property is tucked in a serene setting with impressive hillside views. You will feel like you are miles away from town yet have the benefit of being less than 10 minutes away from Downtown. Raised ceilings and gorgeous travertine floors invite you as you enter. Open floorplan creates an effortless flow through the meticulously updated space. Updated kitchen includes custom cabinetry and travertine backsplash that perfectly accents the elegant countertops. Downstairs you will also find 3 bedrooms, one being a primary suite, and 2 remodeled bathrooms. Upstairs bedroom boasts a grand loft that holds the possibility of adding a full bath to create a luxurious primary suite. Detached garage/barn is ready for you to build your dream workshop, elite 4 car garage with 2nd floor loft and/or possible ADU. The relatively flat 1.85 acre holds opportunity to expand your country estate. There is ample room for a pool, hobby vineyard, 2nd home, and boat/RV parking.

