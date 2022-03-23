 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,395,000

4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,395,000

Your Napa Valley sanctuary awaits. Just minutes to the restaurants and wineries, this approx 1/2 acre lush estate offers the convenience of in-town living with the privacy of country living. 3131+/- sqft, generous spaces for entertaining, home office, room to roam and play. Great for entertaining in the beautiful outdoors. $350k spent in upgrades, maintenance and landscaping

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News