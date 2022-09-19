4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,485,000

You must see the Winery House to truly appreciate how wonderful & unique it is. If you would love to make your own wine, create your own label and share with family and friends right in the heart of downtown Napa this is your opportunity. The fully licensed, 1100 sq.ft. basement winery with 250 case permit has everything you will need including a wonderful party & entertainment room. A starting wine inventory is also available, and the current owner is willing to help you get started. The carefully designed back yard has a raised porch overlooking the garden, patios, grapevines, olive and orange trees, a fountain & outside bar and seating. The home is an additional 1,905 sq. ft. with wood floors, vintage architectural details throughout and providing 4 full bedrooms, plus office & 3.5 updated bathrooms. Bay windows in the living room with French pocket doors that lead into dining/family room. The kitchen has been fully updated with rich wood cabinets, gas range, and light counters.