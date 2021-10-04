4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,599,000

Featured in New York Times for properties in California under $2.7. This newly constructed showpiece property is in the prestigious Silverado Country Club. Intricate and artistic details flow throughout, creating a metropolitan vibe of sophistication to a Farmhouse design. The upper-level lives as the main body of the house and is flush with the backyard, perfectly set up for private entertaining. Features of the home included 10 1/2' plank white oak hardwood floors, custom oak kitchen cabinets, stained in a deep ebony which enhances the wood grain, waterfall quartz edges on the island, brass details & black steel Viking appliances. The 4th bedroom is on the entry level, it offers several options such as plumbing stubbed in for a kitchenette, wet bar, or closing in the closet area to create a duplicate master to the upper level. The 1st floor has an underground storage area not counted in the sq. ft. 15" ICF walls its optimal for wine storage, home gym or bonus room.