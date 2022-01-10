4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,750,000

If you're looking for a private setting with scenic views, this gorgeous retreat at the top of Soda Canyon Rd. in Napa deserves to top your wishlist. This well-appointed home shows superb craftsmanship & attention to detail. A gourmet chef's kitchen includes a six-burner range, wall oven, wine fridge (2) & granite counters with bar seating--ideal for entertaining. You'll love the huge game room with "slate" tile flooring & wet bar. When you're ready to move the party outside, a 2600SF wrap-around deck is perfect for alfresco dining--features outdoor kitchen w/bbq area & step-lights leading from the deck to the spa offer the perfect nighttime ambiance. Afterwards, take the private elevator to the second floor master bedroom suite, complete with dual bathroom vanities, a walk-in closet & private balcony. Twenty minutes from downtown Napa, the meticulously landscaped five-acre property includes a gated drive, two-car garage, cabernet vineyard & wraparound deck with lovely hillside views.