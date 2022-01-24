Carneros country estate just minutes from Downtown Napa! Available for the first time in decades this property has been strategically designed to maximize the use of the entire 11+ acre estate. The 3,000 square foot home was thoughtfully designed to capture incredible views from every room. The main level primary suite is generous in size and offers a walk-in closet and enjoys north western views. Three additional guest bedrooms and bath on the second floor and a rec room to envy with windows all around on the top floor. The giant workshop is perfectly suited to accommodate your projects with expansive barn doors, tons of natural lighting, and plenty of extra room for storage. The grounds offer a nice lawn area in front, landscaping around the home and all of the open space you could possibly need to make this property your Wine Country haven. The possibilities are endless to enjoy this one-of-a-kind estate.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,980,000
