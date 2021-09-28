 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,995,000

Beautiful Napa Valley Estate Property. Travel up the long private tree lined drive, past the vineyard, into a private 6 acre estate. The driveway evokes a feeling of decadent Hollywood Hills mansion parties. The large open floor plan with expansive sweeping views will leave you speechless all awaiting your vision. Bedrooms all ensuite. 1 bed/1bath 2nd unit. May be possible to split into (5) lots. Check with City of Napa. (Photos from 2018)

