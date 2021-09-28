Not only a legacy property, but a special place with rich history, the Napa Sky Sanctuary exceeds the sum of its parts: Panoramic valley views from 40 acres of peaceful nature preserve, an expansive 4000+ SF residence, fertile gardens, and a completely private location only 10 minutes from downtown Napa, wineries & country club. This property has hosted many groups & large-scale events, perfect as a venue with plenty of parking and usable land. Build a pool and cabana next to the sunset-view hot tub for a deluxe resort experience or recharge with hikes to the waterfall and meditative moments in the redwood grove or stone labyrinth. 2-story home features outdoor access from each room, tiled entryway with vaulted ceilings, living room with exposed brick & entertaining-ready dining room with al fresco deck. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar & island is ready to warm your heart. Dream big and build your future in this magical refuge which awaits the next chapter in your family story.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,995,000
