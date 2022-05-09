Amazing views of Vineyards, Mt. Diablo, and Mt. Hamilton!!! Beautiful homes and/or an ideal family compound. Privacy, nature, potential swimming pool (see photo with Virtually Staged pool), and your own producing Napa 1-acre Cabernet Vineyard. Beautifully designed high-quality 38-acre estate with amazing natural light and breathtaking scenery. The formal Dining, Kitchen and Family Rooms boast soaring ceilings. An open Sun Room adjoins the kitchen, with a stunning built-in, full-masonry Pizza Oven! 2 en-suite Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, and a huge Office/Craft/Bonus Room/3rd Bedroom round out the well-appointed 3,173 sq ft Main Home. The 805 sq ft Guest House has 2beds/2baths, ideally adjacent to the Main home, and connected by a beautiful outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio. A huge 5-car Garage with Wine Cellar, numerous Patios and Decks with views, and lively Gardens complete this gorgeous property. Neighbored by esteemed Kenzo and Wagner Vineyards.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz resigned in July 2021 during an internal investigation into him and just before another investigation into alleged mishandling of drugs and money seized during arrest.
Several firearms found at William Raab's home were unregistered "ghost guns," according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
A 15-year-old boy jumped the fence at the Napa juvenile hall but was detained 20 minutes later, a quarter mile away, the sheriff's office said.
Five acres in Skyline Wilderness Park and sites near the city of Napa are on the county's list as possible affordable housing sites.
A man who arrested Monday faces a felony allegation of resisting police after he threatened officers' lives on his way to jail, according to Napa Police.
Two drivers were hospitalized after vehicle wrecks in rural Napa County about an hour apart Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Here's a look at a few series produced by and streaming on Netflix that have been released in the past month.
A man's arrest and jailing Saturday on $1 million bail stemmed from repeated abuse of his girlfriend, according to Napa Police.
A man and woman arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday face felony drug and ammunition allegations, according to American Canyon Police.
Jack Cakebread, one of the pioneers who who lead the transformation of the Napa Valley in the 1970s, died on April 26.