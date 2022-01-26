Silverado Highlands Stunner. Perched on a promontory, overlooking the North course of Sliverado Country Club, this custom new home has breathtaking views that extend from the San Pablo Bay, Mount Veeder, and beyond. The great room, featuring a gorgeous kitchen with massive island, is designed to take in the vistas while you prepare a meal. Dining and living room with gas fireplace connect seamlessly to the terrace, where you can soak up the sun. An office/guest room, is conveniently placed off the main entrance for the remote worker. The entry level primary suite invites you to lounge and relax with the second fireplace and bathroom--complete with heated floors, a slipper tub and shower. Downstairs, there are two more bedrooms and baths and a lounge area with custom live-edge walnut bar and cabinetry. A temperature controlled wine room is steps from the bar. Engineered French Oak Floors flow through both levels with RH lighting throughout. Dual zone HVAC and backup generator included
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owners of Ca’ Momi Osteria have announced via Facebook that they have permanently closed their restaurant in downtown Napa.
An attempted break-in Friday night on Elm Street led to the arrest of an El Sobrante man on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, Napa Police said.
This Yountville hotel complex sold for a record $356 million, the highest ever for Napa Valley.
A bed and breakfast the owner wants to call the Hotel California is headed for a historic Napa house following Planning Commission approval.
Speed limits for 12 city of Napa street segments are set to decrease 5 miles per hour following Napa City Council approval.
Groundwater proved to be a big topic when Venge Vineyards went before the Napa County Planning Commission.
After breaking the weekly record for new COVID-19 cases one week ago, Napa County reported a 43% increase in new coronavirus for the week of Jan. 14 to Jan. 20.
First things first: No, orange wine is not made from oranges. And frankly, it doesn’t taste like them either.
Napa Valley Unified School District joins some 40 other districts that have approved vaccine requirements for staff, students or both ahead before the state's July deadline.
With Napa City Council approval, adults will soon be able to purchase cannabis products from Napa's dispensaries without needing a medical use card.