4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,599,000

Silverado Highlands Stunner. Perched on a promontory, overlooking the North course of Sliverado Country Club, this custom new home has breathtaking views that extend from the San Pablo Bay, Mount Veeder, and beyond. The great room, featuring a gorgeous kitchen with massive island, is designed to take in the vistas while you prepare a meal. Dining and living room with gas fireplace connect seamlessly to the terrace, where you can soak up the sun. An office/guest room, is conveniently placed off the main entrance for the remote worker. The entry level primary suite invites you to lounge and relax with the second fireplace and bathroom--complete with heated floors, a slipper tub and shower. Downstairs, there are two more bedrooms and baths and a lounge area with custom live-edge walnut bar and cabinetry. A temperature controlled wine room is steps from the bar. Engineered French Oak Floors flow through both levels with RH lighting throughout. Dual zone HVAC and backup generator included