4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,600,000

Amazing views of Vineyards, Mt. Diablo, and Mt. Hamilton!!! Beautiful homes and/or an ideal family compound. Privacy, nature, potential swimming pool (see photo with Virtually Staged pool), and your own producing Napa 1-acre Cabernet Vineyard. Beautifully designed high-quality 38-acre estate with amazing natural light and breathtaking scenery. The formal Dining, Kitchen and Family Rooms boast soaring ceilings. An open Sun Room adjoins the kitchen, with a stunning built-in, full-masonry Pizza Oven! 2 en-suite Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, and a huge Office/Craft/Bonus Room/3rd Bedroom round out the well-appointed 3,173 sq ft Main Home. The 805 sq ft Guest House has 2beds/2baths, ideally adjacent to the Main home, and connected by a beautiful outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio. A huge 5-car Garage with Wine Cellar, numerous Patios and Decks with views, and lively Gardens complete this gorgeous property. Neighbored by esteemed Kenzo and Wagner Vineyards.

