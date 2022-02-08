 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,895,000

Welcome home to your Napa Valley retreat! This gated four bed, four bath contemporary estate is set on two private acres with beautiful grounds, Pool, sport court, vineyards, and expansive outdoor spaces. Ideally located in a picturesque enclave surrounded by open spaces and private Pinot vineyards, this is your own piece of Wine County. Located in the world famous Carneros AVA, this estate is just within Napa's western city limits and has ideal access to downtown Napa, Sonoma, and points beyond. City water and sewer service.

