Welcome home to your Napa Valley retreat! This gated four bed, four bath contemporary estate is set on two private acres with beautiful grounds, Pool, sport court, vineyards, and expansive outdoor spaces. Ideally located in a picturesque enclave surrounded by open spaces and private Pinot vineyards, this is your own piece of Wine County. Located in the world famous Carneros AVA, this estate is just within Napa's western city limits and has ideal access to downtown Napa, Sonoma, and points beyond. City water and sewer service.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa Valley's Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million: New owners based in Colorado, New York City
Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million to Colorado, New York groups.
David La Rochelle's house burned in the 2017 Atlas Fire. He determined his new house will fare better.
The case arose from an April 2021 complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl’s mother, who has since separated from her husband, Napa Police reported.
The group Save the Family Farms secured a key recommendation for its idea of having "micro-wineries" in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday after he brandished a gun at a person and vandalized the victim’s vehicle, the department said.
A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man Wednesday night, according to Napa Police.
The mishap resulted in a vehicle smashing into a Soscol Avenue showroom, but no injuries were reported, according to police and dealer staff.
The Jan. 28 death was Napa County's second in as many days to result from the coronavirus, a county spokesperson said Thursday.
A 38-year-old Napa man was arrested Monday on a felony drunken driving allegation after back-to-back crashes on Pine Street, police reported.
Jose Hernandez, 29, was arrested in August 2020 on suspicion of abusing a female relative, according to authorities.