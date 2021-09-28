 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,895,000

Down a storybook private lane is this private vineyard estate. Contemporary style farmhouse vineyard & stunning views on all city services. Two acre estate offers pool, spa, Sports Court, putting green & private road. Private security gate. Complete privacy. Close to Downtown. Four car garage. lots of parking. Great for a couple or a large family. Plenty of room for a guest house! Quality craftsmanship abounds hardwood floors, crown molding, wood frame windows & french doors that open to wrap around porch & outdoor entertaining areas. Bonus room & 2 offices. Versatile floor plan with lots of windows to showcase the stunning views.

