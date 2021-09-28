Down a storybook private lane is this private vineyard estate. Contemporary style farmhouse vineyard & stunning views on all city services. Two acre estate offers pool, spa, Sports Court, putting green & private road. Private security gate. Complete privacy. Close to Downtown. Four car garage. lots of parking. Great for a couple or a large family. Plenty of room for a guest house! Quality craftsmanship abounds hardwood floors, crown molding, wood frame windows & french doors that open to wrap around porch & outdoor entertaining areas. Bonus room & 2 offices. Versatile floor plan with lots of windows to showcase the stunning views.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
In St. Helena, protests over Pacaso continue while Calistoga reviews its regulations as the company offers a house near city limits.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.