4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,368,000

Exquisite Napa Estate View Home. Napa's east side near Silverado Country Club and world-class wineries. Uncompromising detail and construction. Indoor/Outdoor living provides resort-like relaxation and enjoyment. Two full acres with one partially planted in Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa Style enjoyment is assured with: relaxing swimming pool; outdoor BBQ and dining area; numerous spacious patios; numerous view decks; fountain; fire pit; and bocce ball court nestled among the vines. The lovely chef's kitchen takes in a view of Mr. George while being open to all the key entertainment areas.