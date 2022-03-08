4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,950,000

The Ranch at Longhorn Ridge is an unparalled 153 acre greebelt sanctuary that looms above Napa County...boasting breathtaking views to Mt Tamalpais, San Francisco, Mt Diablo and even Shasta, this idyllic contemporary homestead is perfect for those that seek privacy, elbow room, and a direct connection with nature and all its bounty. The 4BR custom built 4500+ sq ft residence offers quality finishes and a most sensible floor plan...chef caliber kitchen with an easy flow to the outdoors (and dreamy swimming pool) executive-scale home office space and crtical creature comforts like limitless high speed internet connectivity make it suitable as either a part time or full time domicile. Utilitarian features include solar power and whole house back up generator. The 'hobby farm' component is ideal for green-thumbed sorts or 4H aspirants. There are 150 olive trees, horses, cows and all of the requisite infrastructure to support them...including quonset barn and irrigation pond plus 2 wells.