4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,950,000

Must see in person - pictures DON'T do it justice! Breathtaking views of SF, the Bay, Mts. Diablo, Tam and Shasta, and nearby vineyards. A unique 153 acre hilltop retreat/sanctuary located in a private, gated setting with exclusive equestrian and hiking trails, yet 13 miles from Napa city limits. Each sun-filled room has a tasteful aesthetic, created to drink in stunning views. Beautiful wooden beams of the cathedral ceiling in the great room, gleaming hardwood floors, generous gourmet kitchen, large bedrooms and office, three fireplaces, radiant floor heating, steam bath & sauna, and central vacuum all contribute to the feeling of being surrounded by comfort & luxury. The large deck and poolside patio are designed for entertaining family and friends year round. Barn & pond support the hobby farm; with cows, horses & 125 olive trees. Keep as is or plant a vineyard, soils are favorable! Two Wells, solar & backup generator, and complimentary high speed internet provide peace of mind.