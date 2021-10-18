Must see in person - pictures DON'T do it justice! Breathtaking views of SF, the Bay, Mts. Diablo, Tam and Shasta, and nearby vineyards. A unique 153 acre hilltop retreat/sanctuary located in a private, gated setting with exclusive equestrian and hiking trails, yet 13 miles from Napa city limits. Each sun-filled room has a tasteful aesthetic, created to drink in stunning views. Beautiful wooden beams of the cathedral ceiling in the great room, gleaming hardwood floors, generous gourmet kitchen, large bedrooms and office, three fireplaces, radiant floor heating, steam bath & sauna, and central vacuum all contribute to the feeling of being surrounded by comfort & luxury. The large deck and poolside patio are designed for entertaining family and friends year round. Barn & pond support the hobby farm; with cows, horses & 125 olive trees. Keep as is or plant a vineyard, soils are favorable! Two Wells, solar & backup generator, and complimentary high speed internet provide peace of mind.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
- Updated
Hikers say conditions can be treacherous at the top of the 106-acre park and other traumatic injuries have been reported.
- Updated
The city of Napa is looking to clean areas affected by homelessness with more regularity to help cut down on fire risks, threats to safety, and pollution.
- Updated
A deluxe car wash could come to Soscol Avenue in Napa. Would you use it?
Update: Man detained near burning car near site of American Canyon fire, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office
- Updated
The Newell Fire spread to 150 acres and caused a brief evacuation warning before fire crews stopped its forward progress, according to Cal Fire.
- Updated
Paper shortages are making it hard for printers to supply winemakers with the all-important labels that allows them to sell to the public.
- Updated
The latest residents to succumb to the virus lived in Napa, American Canyon and Calistoga, according to county officials.
- Updated
One Napa resident died and another was seriously injured in separate motorcycle crashes during the weekend, according to CHP.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Q&A: How California's new ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other outdoor equipment affects you
- Updated
The new law is getting a lot of attention.