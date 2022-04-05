Stunning Napa Valley vineyard estate located in private, gated setting in coveted Coombsville AVA! Truly one of a kind custom build, beautifully sited on 4.28+/- acres. The estate comprises 5000 SF main home w/ 1000SF basement~wine room, Party barn, Pool/Spa, Bocce, Built-in BBQ and Views of its own 3+ acre Cabernet vineyard & spectacular sunsets. The attention to detail, bring your most discriminating buyers as the design concepts sets this home apart. Enjoy 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths including luxurious primary suite featuring covered porch, fireplace, large walk-in closet & a spa-like bath-feel like you are on vacation every day. The massive great room with 27' exposed beams ceilings, floor to ceiling patina copper fireplace and hand-crafted finishes. The open floor plan showcases the Gourmet Kitchen, Formal Dining in the Barrel Room. Outside you'll enjoy the resort-like grounds. This is the complete package!
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,150,000
