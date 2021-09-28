4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,450,000

Price improvement, wow! Must see in person - pictures DON'T do it justice! Breathtaking views of San Francisco, the Bay, nearby vineyards, and Mountains; Diablo, Tam and Shasta. A unique 153-acre hilltop estate located in a private, gated setting with exclusive equestrian and hiking trails, yet 13 miles from Napa city limits. Each room has a tasteful aesthetic, created to drink in the stunning views. Beautiful wooden beams of the cathedral ceiling in the great room, gleaming hardwood floors, generous gourmet kitchen, large bedrooms, three fireplaces, radiant floor heating, central vacuum, steam bath & sauna all contribute to the feeling of being surrounded by comfort & elegance. Al fresco entertainment on the large deck or poolside patio. The grand pool & spa have sweeping views for year round delight. Barn & pond support the hobby farm; with cows, horses & 125 olive trees. Keep as is or plant a vineyard, soils are favorable! Two wells, solar & backup generator provide peace of mind