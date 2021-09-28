4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,777,000

Resort-style living! Behind the gates awaits another world filled with privacy and tranquility in the heart of the world-renowned Napa Valley. Multi-household estate: 2.48 acres,5,057 sq. ft. main house, stunning 1,200*sq. ft.2nd house built in 2014 w/19'ceiling. Gorgeous pool, guest cottage, pool-house, private offices for home-school & work, meditation room, space for gym, huge 4,000 sq. ft.barn w/14+ceiling (a car collector's dream or private winery--the hobby vineyard & wine cellar make it easy) Discoveries unfold as you meander through the winding paths that lead to captivating lush gardens & hidden sanctuaries. Enjoy a favorite bite from the many fruit trees, berries & self-sustaining veggie gardens. The kiddos will have fun in the custom tree house & enjoy collecting daily eggs from chicken-coop. Conveniently located on the valley floor, 3 miles downtown Napa, 1 mile to shopping. From the pragmatic to sublime, this estate checks all the boxes! Really must see to experience!!!