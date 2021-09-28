Resort-style living! Behind the gates awaits another world filled with privacy and tranquility in the heart of the world-renowned Napa Valley. Multi-household estate: 2.48 acres,5,057 sq. ft. main house, stunning 1,200*sq. ft.2nd house built in 2014 w/19'ceiling. Gorgeous pool, guest cottage, pool-house, private offices for home-school & work, meditation room, space for gym, huge 4,000 sq. ft.barn w/14+ceiling (a car collector's dream or private winery--the hobby vineyard & wine cellar make it easy) Discoveries unfold as you meander through the winding paths that lead to captivating lush gardens & hidden sanctuaries. Enjoy a favorite bite from the many fruit trees, berries & self-sustaining veggie gardens. The kiddos will have fun in the custom tree house & enjoy collecting daily eggs from chicken-coop. Conveniently located on the valley floor, 3 miles downtown Napa, 1 mile to shopping. From the pragmatic to sublime, this estate checks all the boxes! Really must see to experience!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,777,000
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
In St. Helena, protests over Pacaso continue while Calistoga reviews its regulations as the company offers a house near city limits.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.