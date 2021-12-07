Stunning 6 acre vineyard estate located down a gated private drive surrounded by a sea of vineyards in Coombsville AVA minutes to downtown Napa. Mostly single level 4 bdrm 4 bath home with 3+- acre Cabernet vineyard features floor to ceiling walls of glass that showcase the stunning vineyard & mountain views. Perfect floor plan for hosting guests with luxurious & spacious main en-suite, secondary bdrm, office & all main living areas on first floor & 2 large en-suites located at opposite end of home on 2nd floor. Experience the Napa Valley lifestyle of indoor/outdoor living with french doors opening to expansive outdoor entertaining areas with covered patio, solar pool with built in hot tub, large lawn with heritage weeping willow tree & jaw dropping views. Make wine from the incredible 3 acre professionally managed Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard with renowned winemaker at the helm. Willow Peak Cabernet Sauvignon is a high end full bodied Napa Valley Cabernet!
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,995,000
