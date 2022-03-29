4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,995,000

Napa Valley European farmhouse estate with extraordinary views located in private gated setting minutes to downtown Napa. Custom built by renowned landscape architect Jack Chandler & designed with hand selected stone, imported tile, forged metal, plaster walls & vaulted exposed wood beam ceilings. This one-of-a-kind estate named "Nulle Part Ailleurs" lives up to the meaning of its name "No Where Else". Main house (3179 sq ft) offers open floorplan, including gourmet kitchen at the center surrounded by family room with fireplace, dining area, media room & 3 ensuites including spacious main ensuite with fireplace & private patio with spa on 1st floor. 1 bdrm bath guest house (720 sq ft) with kitchenette & fireplace, subterranean temperature-controlled wine cellar/lounge (805 sq ft) with 3500 bottle capacity. Expansive grounds & outdoor entertaining areas including 50 x 15 pool, pizza oven, Napoleon BBQ, party pavilion & potting shed. 1.84 acres includes 2 legal parcels (.92 acres each).