4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $649,000

Bring your toolbelt!! Fixer...Centrally located with a large lot. Property has lots of potential, a true diamond in the rough.
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29, police reported.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing Sunday afternoon near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.
A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with major injuries after an off-road dirt bike crash off Coombsville Road, according to the highway patrol.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
Her little sister died unexpectedly in 2021, but today Napa teen Kayleigh Lemond has something to smile about.
Napa County is looking at where it fits in with the Bay Area's sea level rise strategies.
A nighttime noise complaint led to a Napa man’s arrest early Monday after he was found to have an unregistered gun, police reported.
A quick and increasingly common crime is creating expensive headaches for local vehicle owners, according to law enforcement agencies.
The sentences follow no-contest pleas by two suspects in connection with a Georgia girl who prosecutors say became a sex worker in Northern California.
