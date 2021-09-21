Nestled amongst a Sea of Vines! Retreat to this private gated 6,698 sq.ft. villa on 12+- acres located only minutes to downtown Napa cafes and restaurants. Extensively expanded and renovated in 2010 and 2020 the 4 bedroom (all en-suite) 4.5 bath modernist residence is the perfect family compound and spot to entertain. Amenities include- Infinity pool w/swim up bar & sunken kitchen, large detached pool house w/1 bathroom and spa area, media room, wine cellar, elevator, and 2 bonus rooms w/1 full bathroom and separate entrance ideal for home office or gym, and 4 car garage. Resort like in every way, most rooms lead to the designed grounds that include expansive patios and courtyards, olive trees, vegetable garden, greenhouse and an orchard w/mature lemon & orange trees lining the side driveway. All surrounded by your own Chardonnay and Cabernet vineyards (7.8 acres chard & .9 cab).Live the Life! (adjacent 13+- vacant parcel planted in Chard separately listed at $4,000,000 (mls 321008708)
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $7,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.