4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $7,200,000

Nestled amongst a Sea of Vines! Retreat to this private gated 6,698 sq.ft. villa on 12+- acres located only minutes to downtown Napa cafes and restaurants. Extensively expanded and renovated in 2010 and 2020 the 4 bedroom (all en-suite) 4.5 bath modernist residence is the perfect family compound and spot to entertain. Amenities include- Infinity pool w/swim up bar & sunken kitchen, large detached pool house w/1 bathroom and spa area, media room, wine cellar, elevator, and 2 bonus rooms w/1 full bathroom and separate entrance ideal for home office or gym, and 4 car garage. Resort like in every way, most rooms lead to the designed grounds that include expansive patios and courtyards, olive trees, vegetable garden, greenhouse and an orchard w/mature lemon & orange trees lining the side driveway. All surrounded by your own Chardonnay and Cabernet vineyards (7.8 acres chard & .9 cab).Live the Life! (adjacent 13+- vacant parcel planted in Chard separately listed at $4,000,000 (mls 321008708)