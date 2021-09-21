4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $7,485,000

Napa Valley vineyard estate located in a private gated setting in coveted Oak Knoll AVA minutes to Yountville & downtown Napa. Rare location on valley floor in desirable Big Ranch Road corridor with views of Vaca mountain range on the East & Mayacamas on the West. Mostly single level custom built home with high-end finishes throughout offers all living areas on the 1st floor & a spacious master suite with gas fireplace, spa-like bath & 2 walk-in closets. Perfect synergy of indoor/outdoor living with glass doors opening to expansive outdoor entertaining area with pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen & built-in seating. Great room with approx 17'ceilings, exposed beams & gas fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, counter seating, wet bar, large center island & informal dining. This newer home built in 2015 offers 4 en-suite bdrms, theater room with movie screen, exercise room, 2 offices & Approx 8 Acre vineyard with over 90% of the fruit sold to Stags Leap Winery!