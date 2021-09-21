Napa Valley vineyard estate located in a private gated setting in coveted Oak Knoll AVA minutes to Yountville & downtown Napa. Rare location on valley floor in desirable Big Ranch Road corridor with views of Vaca mountain range on the East & Mayacamas on the West. Mostly single level custom built home with high-end finishes throughout offers all living areas on the 1st floor & a spacious master suite with gas fireplace, spa-like bath & 2 walk-in closets. Perfect synergy of indoor/outdoor living with glass doors opening to expansive outdoor entertaining area with pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen & built-in seating. Great room with approx 17'ceilings, exposed beams & gas fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, counter seating, wet bar, large center island & informal dining. This newer home built in 2015 offers 4 en-suite bdrms, theater room with movie screen, exercise room, 2 offices & Approx 8 Acre vineyard with over 90% of the fruit sold to Stags Leap Winery!
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $7,485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.