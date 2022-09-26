Adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath home in a desirable neighborhood available now. Updated kitchen, beautiful cabinets, flooring, and walk-in primary closet make this home move-in ready. The backyard is low maintenance perfect for entertaining and has two additional buildings that might be ready to convert to an ADU. Whether you're an owner occupant or investor this is a truly fantastic home.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $725,000
