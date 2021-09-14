 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $785,000

4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $785,000

4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $785,000

Situated in the desirable north western side of Napa sits this spacious for bedroom home. Upon entering you'll notice the spacious open concept floor plan. The modern kitchen flows seamlessly into the family room where you can relax by the fireplace. Enjoy entertaining in your large backyard flanked by several mature trees. Walking distance to dog-friendly Alston Park and Chablis Park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News