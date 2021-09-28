4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,495,000

A bespoke collaboration between Wade Design Architects, Jennifer Robin Interiors, and Total Concepts, this casual yet sophisticated residence was designed for the discriminating eye. Concrete floors, walls of moving glass, and a voluminous great room create a calm and inviting aesthetic. /// Interior features include a double height living room with trophy wine cellar, open concept kitchen with hidden scullery, three en-suite bedrooms, private office nook, cinema lounge, sky bridge, and flex room with retractable wall. /// Exterior features include a covered loggia with outdoor kitchen, grass plot, infinity edge pool and spa, fire pit, bocce court, hobby Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, and panoramic views to San Francisco. /// Eco-friendly features include photovoltaic solar, ultra-efficient electric HVAC, tankless water heaters, ultra-low UV glazing, and more. /// The property is being sold fully furnished.