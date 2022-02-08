4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,500,000

Nestled on the eastern hills, near Yountville, this gorgeous modern vineyard estate, has some of the most stunning panoramic views you have ever experienced. As you ascend past the guest house and cabernet vineyards surrounding the main house, you start to sense you are somewhere special. Beyond the courtyard doors the foyer opens up to a wall of windows in the gourmet kitchen/great room, with fireplace and breakfast dining area. You will enjoy everyday wine country living and great gatherings here. As the festivities expand, move into the expansive grand formal dining and living room, with vaulted beamed ceilings, to take in those valley views. The Primary Suite encompasses the south end of the main floor beyond the library, including a relaxing sitting room. All suites enjoy fantastic views. The lower floor includes a mirror lined exercise room, an office, a separate game room and wine cellar. The 2 bedroom guest house offers another pool, sports court and veggie garden.