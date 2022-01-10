 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $830,000

Welcome to this custom home with panoramic, one of a kind, lake views. This home features 4 beds / 3 baths along with the backyard of your dreams! The backyard not only has beautiful views of the lake, but also includes an in ground pool and pool house (with a half bath and outside shower). This is the FIRST time this home is on the market and has been well maintained with newer exterior paint, roof, hardwood floors, and downstairs bath. This home would be perfect for those who love to entertain with its open concept living space and patio area, with new pavers and dedicated garden area. Other amenities include the large 2 car garage, upstairs laundry facilities, hot tub, and both a large attic and outside storage shed. Whether you're looking for a vacation home or a permanent residence this home is made for you! Welcome to Lake Berryessa!

