Old town Napa charm with all of the modern conveniences. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been fully remodeled and shows like a model. The spacious kitchen has white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have updated vanities with stone counters and stylish tile showers and tubs. All of the bedrooms are large and light filled. The primary bedroom has a slider to the rear deck and access to the large backyard. Plenty of room out back for gardening, storage, boats, RV's or a possible ADU. Close to downtown and central Napa makes this turn-key home the perfect location.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $835,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Shackford's kitchen store is closing its retail shop and moving online.
At the annual Emeril Lagasse Foundation wine auction and gala, a bottle of wine from Coombsville sold for a whopping $1 million, with proceeds going to the foundation.
This Napa homeless community is being evicted from a longtime camp called the Bowl.
The suspect was arrested after security videos showed a man stealing from two customers while wearing the same do-rag on his head, police reported.
The wreck occurred early Saturday south of the city of Sonoma, and the driver and two passengers were hospitalized in Napa, according to CHP.
Napa County will spend up to $800,000 to stabilize a landslide and will try to bill the landowner.
The body of an unhoused man was found near the Napa Home Depot shortly before 7:30 a.m., police reported. No foul play is suspected.
A new Napa 'hangout': Barnhouse Napa Brews opens on Clinton Street.
Reports of a domestic assault inside an apartment drew law-enforcement officers to a south Napa neighborhood and closed a street, but no assau…
Wednesday's tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park, and Saturday's downtown parade, were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.