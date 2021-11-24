4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $835,000

Old town Napa charm with all of the modern conveniences. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been fully remodeled and shows like a model. The spacious kitchen has white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have updated vanities with stone counters and stylish tile showers and tubs. All of the bedrooms are large and light filled. The primary bedroom has a slider to the rear deck and access to the large backyard. Plenty of room out back for gardening, storage, boats, RV's or a possible ADU. Close to downtown and central Napa makes this turn-key home the perfect location.