4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $895,000

North Napa 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath recently updated home. The home entry spans both stories of this two story home. The first level includes a half bath, kitchen, living room and formal dining area. The second level includes the primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a hall bathroom and three additional bedrooms. The roof is new (replaced in 2019), solar is 100% owned (new 2022), and the HVAC system was replaced in 2014. The backyard is sizable and includes a beautiful brick patio and a mature magnolia tree. Some recent updates include, new paint and baseboards, recessed lighting, new windows in the front and sides of home, and recently updated bathrooms with marble flooring and countertops. The kitchen remodel is in progress, stay tuned for new pictures coming soon! In progress improvements include new cabinets, countertops, two pantries, range hood and gas range/oven. This home is conveniently located near Alston park, Vine Hill park, Fairfax park and Las Flores community center. This home has been recently remodeled with new zero-scaping in the front yard. This beauty won't last long, schedule your viewing today!