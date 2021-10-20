4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $895,000

Lovely updated home with so much natural light in Southwest Napa! Downstairs there are three generous bedrooms with two bathrooms and full laundry room. Upstairs there's a large bonus room with bath, kitchenette and laundry hook-ups, with its own separate entrance. Too many updates to mention; including Quartz countertops, new wood flooring, windows, doors, painting...the list goes on so you will want to see for yourself! Enjoy the two covered decks that are so easy to access through the oversized doors in the kitchen or primary bedroom. Easy freeway access plus close to downtown, shopping and all that the famous Napa Valley has to offer. Schedule a tour today!