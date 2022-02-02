4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $899,000

Diamond in the rough! Hard-to-Find downtown Napa Four-Plex in Napa's Historic Abajo/Fuller Park District on 9,374 SF Lot. Premier location among multi-million dollar homes on a Marquee street. Described as "I House" Style derived from their common occurrence in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa, all states beginning with the capital I. This house boasts an inviting front porch, symmetrical facade with central entry, horizontal clapboard siding, and side facing gable roof. Front door with transom window above leads into high ceiling foyer and classic staircase. Four 1-bedroom units, 3 downstairs and 1 upstairs. Each unit has living room, bedroom, kitchen and bath. This property has so much potential, keep as a an income producing four-plex, or renovate back to it's original glory as a single family residence or possibly a Bed & Breakfast. This home is a Napa Landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. Please do not disturb tenants. Also listed as Residential Income MLS# 32200565