4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $899,999

looking for California Gold, Here it is. The home features four bedrooms, two and half baths. Built in 1972 and is 2,102 Sq Ft of living space. Two levels with the first level with half bath, Kitchen, living room, formal dining room and family room. Second level has the four bedroom one being the primary and two full bathrooms.New roof and Solar is owned. This home needs to be finished from a remodel which home owner has most of the replacements (windows, can lights,kitchen cabinets,new range, new Refrigerator, wiring, so that is a cost savings. This home is close to Aston Park, Vine Hill Park, Fairfax park, Las Flores Community Center. Great location in Napa.