$15,000 price reduction! Newer manufactured home on a nice-size corner lot in Berryessa Estates. One of the largest homes in the area! This spacious home offers separate living rooms plus 4 bedrooms, ideal for extended families or separation of home & office! Kitchen island with gas range, tile countertops, open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Plenty of yard space for gardening, pets, your recreational toys, boat, RV etc. Join the local Property Owners' Association and currently for $150 per year, have access to the 2 campground areas and seasonal marina boat launch! It's a great place to fish, kayak, picnic, exercise the dog and get your fresh air! The campground areas are on Putah Creek, a main tributary to Lake Berryessa. This is a rural subdivision at the northern edge of Napa County and offers the most reasonable pricing for homes in the county. Great area for a vacation home (no short-term rentals unless already permitted), a rural getaway or full time country home!
4 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $405,000
