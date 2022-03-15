A truly unique property offering 21.5+/- acres contiguous to Auberge Du Soleil. The main house was designed by Scott Johnson of Johnson Fain, as a timeless contemporary, built to take in Napa valley views overlooking 3+/- acres of premium Cabernet. The guest house was awarded AIA Award for Design by architect Stanley Saitowitz. At 3,500+/- square feet, the single level main house offers 2 spacious bedroom suites, an office, media room/flex bedroom, & great room with floor to ceiling glass overlooking the very dramatic 70 ft pool & Napa Valley. The guest house is 1200+/- square feet with 2-bedroom suites & gorgeous valley views. Design elements include custom metal windows and doors, concrete floors & kitchenette. Completely renovated in 2015. Landscape designed by Jack Chandler. Sculpted mature trees are preserved but windowed for spectacular valley views. The exterior patios are built around the natural rock outcroppings. with outdoor fireplace completing this private oasis.
4 Bedroom Home in Rutherford - $15,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29, police reported.
A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with major injuries after an off-road dirt bike crash off Coombsville Road, according to the highway patrol.
A 78-year-old man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after the collision, which closed a section of Soscol for nearly six hours.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
Her little sister died unexpectedly in 2021, but today Napa teen Kayleigh Lemond has something to smile about.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing Sunday afternoon near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.
A quick and increasingly common crime is creating expensive headaches for local vehicle owners, according to law enforcement agencies.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors might discuss its investigatory powers, but not yet whether to use them in an alleged, potential conflict-of-interest involving Supervisor Afredo Pedroza.
Napa County is looking at where it fits in with the Bay Area's sea level rise strategies.