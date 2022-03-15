4 Bedroom Home in Rutherford - $15,500,000

A truly unique property offering 21.5+/- acres contiguous to Auberge Du Soleil. The main house was designed by Scott Johnson of Johnson Fain, as a timeless contemporary, built to take in Napa valley views overlooking 3+/- acres of premium Cabernet. The guest house was awarded AIA Award for Design by architect Stanley Saitowitz. At 3,500+/- square feet, the single level main house offers 2 spacious bedroom suites, an office, media room/flex bedroom, & great room with floor to ceiling glass overlooking the very dramatic 70 ft pool & Napa Valley. The guest house is 1200+/- square feet with 2-bedroom suites & gorgeous valley views. Design elements include custom metal windows and doors, concrete floors & kitchenette. Completely renovated in 2015. Landscape designed by Jack Chandler. Sculpted mature trees are preserved but windowed for spectacular valley views. The exterior patios are built around the natural rock outcroppings. with outdoor fireplace completing this private oasis.