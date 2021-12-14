4 Bedroom Home in Rutherford - $16,500,000

A truly unique property offering 21.5 +/- acres contiguous to Auberge Du Soleil. The main house was designed by Scott Johnson of Johnson Fain, as a timeless contemporary, built to take in valley views overlooking 3 AC+/- of premium Cabernet. The guest house was awarded AIA Award for Design by architect Stanley Saitowitz. At 3,500+/- square feet, the single level main house offers 2 spacious bedrooms suites, an office, media room/bedroom, & great room with floor to ceiling glass overlooking the pool & Napa Valley. The guest house is 1200+/- square feet with 2-bedroom suites & gorgeous valley views. Design elements include custom metal windows and doors,concrete floors & chefs kitchen, completely renovated in 2015. Landscape designed by Jack Chandler. Sculpted mature trees are preserved but windowed for spectacular valley views. Dramatic 70 ft+/-lap pool with patios built around the natural rock and outdoor fireplace is the perfect location for a vineyard retreat.