4 Bedroom Home in San Rafael - $2,195,000

Natural light glows throughout this stunning and spacious home. Enjoy the high ceilings, well appointed rooms and breathtaking Bay views from nearly every room in this home. The elegant and functional main level features an eat in, Chef's Kitchen/Family Room with generous storage, pantry and access to the patio which beckons you to sit outside, relax and take in the view. The main level also has a Great Room and formal Dining Room which flow out to the patio making entertaining a pleasure, while up a half flight of stairs is another all purpose Family Room for quiet nights.There are four Bedrooms and three full Baths, on the lower level which include: a junior suite, an Owner's suite and two more Bedrooms, all with access to a hot tub for soaking in the view at any hour of the day or night. The Owner's suite, has two custom built, walk-in closets and a gracious bathroom.Despite its size, this home provides plenty of spaces that feel cozy and private. Don't miss this one!