Natural light glows throughout this stunning and spacious home. Enjoy the high ceilings, well appointed rooms and breathtaking Bay views from nearly every room in this home. The elegant and functional main level features an eat in, Chef's Kitchen/Family Room with generous storage, pantry and access to the patio which beckons you to sit outside, relax and take in the view. The main level also has a Great Room and formal Dining Room which flow out to the patio making entertaining a pleasure, while up a half flight of stairs is another all purpose Family Room for quiet nights.There are four Bedrooms and three full Baths, on the lower level which include: a junior suite, an Owner's suite and two more Bedrooms, all with access to a hot tub for soaking in the view at any hour of the day or night. The Owner's suite, has two custom built, walk-in closets and a gracious bathroom.Despite its size, this home provides plenty of spaces that feel cozy and private. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in San Rafael - $2,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The death of a man whose body was found midday Sunday in west Napa is not considered to be suspicious, according to police.
- Updated
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
- Updated
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
- Updated
Law enforcement officers reported no felony arrests as tens of thousands converged on Napa for the three-day celebration of music.
- Updated
An attack with a large piece of wood resulted in a man’s arrest Friday on suspicion of assault, according to police.
- Updated
A reported attack on a person attending BottleRock Sept. 5 is under investigation, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
Cal Fire reported overnight thunderstorms touched off no large blazes in Napa County.
- Updated
A traffic stop early Thursday resulted in the driver's arrest on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
A man was arrested Wednesday after store workers saw him climb a ladder toward the ceiling in possible preparation for a theft, according to police.