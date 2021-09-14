This gated view estate is wine country living at its best. Nestled among the oaks and olives on 2.65 private acres sits this modern designed home with an impressive great room featuring French doors to the view terrace and an expansive family room open to the chef's kitchen. Easy indoor outdoor entertaining with French doors opening to an outdoor kitchen including pizza oven, pool and spa, fire pit, and olive lined bocce court.
4 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $1,999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The death of a man whose body was found midday Sunday in west Napa is not considered to be suspicious, according to police.
- Updated
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
- Updated
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
- Updated
Law enforcement officers reported no felony arrests as tens of thousands converged on Napa for the three-day celebration of music.
- Updated
An attack with a large piece of wood resulted in a man’s arrest Friday on suspicion of assault, according to police.
- Updated
A reported attack on a person attending BottleRock Sept. 5 is under investigation, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
Cal Fire reported overnight thunderstorms touched off no large blazes in Napa County.
- Updated
A traffic stop early Thursday resulted in the driver's arrest on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
A man was arrested Wednesday after store workers saw him climb a ladder toward the ceiling in possible preparation for a theft, according to police.