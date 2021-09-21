4 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $3,800,000

Big City Views can be found on this gated 9,500 Square foot Mediterranean style home on 1 full acre in the Sleepy Hollow Heights Subdivision.(No HOA's) Great for entertaining as well as home schooling or working from home. You'll find 4 Full Masters (1 on the main level with Private Office) a bonus room, 5 1/2 baths, 7 fireplaces, Bar, Wine Cellar, 2 Rec. Rooms, Pool & Spa with Solar and so much more...See virtual tour for all the details!