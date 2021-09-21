4 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $4,900,000

This custom home is beginning construction Spring 2021. Wikiup Bridge Way is a premium location near Healdsburg with new high-end custom homes built throughout the surrounding area. Enjoy proximity to 101 & shopping. The design offers 3,476 sq. ft. on the entry level with all main living area's & bedrooms for a single-level living experience. The lower level offers 2,985 sq. ft. including a custom bar, bowling alley!, game room, home theater, wine cellar, sauna, possible exercise room & large glass doors to an infinity pool & amazing view. There will also be a separate 958 sq. ft. 1 bdrm ADU Granny unit. Acting now gives the Buyer the opportunity to pick their own finishes using a gracious allowance & have input during construction. Incorporated are Green aspects including solar, orientation for seasonal daylighting, air flow, rainwater harvesting & a grey water system. The value offered here is incredible. The time to help create your Sonoma County dream home with us here is right now