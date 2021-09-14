4 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $925,000

Lovely on Lucy! Don't miss this spectacular Bennett Valley home in a prime cul-de-sac location. Close proximity to Spring Lake and Annadel Park for walking, running or cycling. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath open concept home is a rare find. Master Suite and one other bedroom with full bath on the main level. Additional 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs with a large bonus space. The kitchen opens to the family room, making it a delightful area for entertaining. Features traditional formal dining and living rooms along with vaulted ceilings throughout. Gorgeous garden-like backyard with plenty of space for grilling and relaxing. Don't miss out on this unique property!