4 Bedroom Home in Sebastopol - $2,700,000

Set on over 5 acres,this 5,362 sqft Wine Country Estate offers spectacular VIEWS from every window!Designed with a discerning eye for detail, the kitchen offers custom cabinetry,Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer,Blue Star Professional 8 burner stove with 2 ovens and GE magnum wine cooler.Custom 30 sqft center island with beautiful raised concrete/pewter counter tops for entertaining.Situated next to the kitchen is a built in breakfast nook that looks out onto the abundant living space and formal dining room.Views from this great room are gorgeous!The commanding master suite feels like you are on top of the world,offering privacy,views,fire place and an expansive walk in closet.3 additional bedrooms w/2 full baths offers space for extended stays.Large bonus room has 840 bottle temp controlled wine cellar,plumbed for a granny unit.Resort like outdoor living space offers a 20 x 40 in ground pool,fire pit,basket ball court,trampoline,2 acre apple orchard.Multiple patios.Beautiful!