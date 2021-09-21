Set on over 5 acres,this 5,362 sqft Wine Country Estate offers spectacular VIEWS from every window!Designed with a discerning eye for detail, the kitchen offers custom cabinetry,Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer,Blue Star Professional 8 burner stove with 2 ovens and GE magnum wine cooler.Custom 30 sqft center island with beautiful raised concrete/pewter counter tops for entertaining.Situated next to the kitchen is a built in breakfast nook that looks out onto the abundant living space and formal dining room.Views from this great room are gorgeous!The commanding master suite feels like you are on top of the world,offering privacy,views,fire place and an expansive walk in closet.3 additional bedrooms w/2 full baths offers space for extended stays.Large bonus room has 840 bottle temp controlled wine cellar,plumbed for a granny unit.Resort like outdoor living space offers a 20 x 40 in ground pool,fire pit,basket ball court,trampoline,2 acre apple orchard.Multiple patios.Beautiful!
4 Bedroom Home in Sebastopol - $2,700,000
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.