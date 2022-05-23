This is the perfect location on almost an acre with forever views and oh so close to Downtown St. Helena. Sited at the end of a quiet country lane, this is the perfect location for entertaining or to simply get away from it all and soak in the amazing views while enjoying your favorite glass of Napa Valley wine. You'll enjoy many a meal prepared at your outdoor kitchen and the wood burning fireplace will warm you on those chilly winter nights. The detached garage can hold not only your cars but your toys as well. There is also a small pasture should you want an animal or two. The main part of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the additional unit even has a full kitchen.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,100,000
