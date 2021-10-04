PRICE REDUCTION!!!! Nestled in the trees this hillside country property is located on 1.5 acres with vineyard views. Just five minutes to St. Helena this four-bedroom three bath plus two half baths home has spacious decks, a remodeled kitchen, many upgrades. The floor plan allows the house to be used as a multiple unit residence with separate entrances. The grounds have been immaculately maintained and have a generous parking area with multiple storage units. Additionally, there is a four person temperature controlled freestanding Sundance Spa. This is a property you need to see to appreciate.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,225,000
