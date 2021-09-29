4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,250,000

Vacation in place at this Tahoe inspired home with forever Napa Valley views! Full-time, part-time, or live in while you build you dream home!Brand new outdoor kitchen and there is even a horse stall attached to your garage should you truly long for the feel of the country lifestyle. Nestled at the end of a country lane you have privacy and yet you are only minutes from Downtown St. Helena. There is even a granny unit for those exta guest tucked under the house.