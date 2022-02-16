Well-loved Craftsman home in adorable west side neighborhood. Three generations have enjoyed this property,& this is the first time on market! Spacious open plan living & dining area, with bay windows & automatic shades. Kitchen has been renovated in recent years, & features recessed lighting, a built in desk, solid surface countertops. A pantry/laundry room is adjacent, with additional storage & sink. Three ample bedrooms (one currently set up as an office), two full baths. Backyard studio makes a great spot for guests, or a separate office. Tandem garage, with auto door & two pedestrian doors. Lovely courtyard with pavers, a covered porch, & a well planted garden. Parking, (including garage), for up to five cars off street. Minutes to Main Street with eateries, retail, & services.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,495,000
